Netflix Announces 'Dota Dragons Blood' Anime Based On The MOBA Game 'Dota 2'

Netflix has announced an anime TV show based on Valve's super popular MOBA game Dota 2. The show will focus on the game characters Dragon Knight and Mirana. Read on to know more about Dota anime coming on Netflix.

Netflix Announces New Anime - Dota: Dragons Blood

The Netflix video game based animated show will have an 8 episode length and has been titled Dota: Dragons' Blood. The show will be out on Netflix on 25th March. The Youtube trailer for the animated show is already out. The upcoming show will tell the tale of Davion, a renowned knight who wants to rid the world of evil, destructive dragons.

“The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world,” a Netflix press release announced. “Following encounters with a powerful, ancient Eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined.” The animation for the show will be done by the well known Studio MIR. This studio which also developed The Legend of Korra and Netflix’s Voltron: Legendary Defender.

Another MOBA game that's going to get its own anime is going to be Riot Game's League of Legends. This League of Legends show will be called Arance. The show was originally set to release in 2020 but has been postponed to an unreleased date due to COVID-19. Dota 2 Official Twitter posted this, "We're excited to announce a brand-new anime series exploring the Dota universe like never before. As fellow fans of Dota and its passionate global community, we look forward to sharing this new adventure with you when it premieres on Netflix March 25."

About Dota 2

Dota 2 is one of the most popular games in the world today. It has been developed by Valve studios, and the game is completely free to play. Dota 2 has a monthly player base of around half a million players and it's one of the most lucrative games competitively. You can download the game for free from the Steam game client. Dota 2 is often called one of the hardest game to master and dedicated Dota players spend thousands of hours over many years playing the game. The game also has a very healthy esports scene and every there is a competition called the International where teams from all over the world compete to win Dota's highest prize. The prize pool for this year's International has gone up to 40 million dollars. Stay tuned for more Dota 2 updates.

