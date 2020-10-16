Hema Malini And Dharmendra's Evergreen Love Story's Timeline And Other Details

The popular jodi of Veeru and Basanti has been one of the most loved on-screen pairings to date. But, even off-screen the romance of Hema Malini and Dharmendra has always been in the news and talked about. Here is the complete timeline of Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story that fans would love to know. Read further ahead to know all about Bollywood’s popular couple.

Also Read | Hema Malini Writes To EAM Jaishankar Over Reopening POPSK At Vrindavan

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s timeline

Yesteryear superstars, Hema Malini and Dharmendra fell in love with each other in 1970, on the sets of the romantic drama movie, Tum Haseen Main Jawan. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur and had two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. Hema Malini too had turned down the marriage proposal of many actors like Sanjeev Kumar and Jeetendra.

Also Read | Hema Malini Pays Tribute To Rajmata Scindia On Birth Centenary, Recalls Role In Her Biopic

Hema Malini and Dharmendra dated for over five years and tied the knot in 1980. According to reports from Bollywood Shaadis, Hema Malini’s father was completely against the marriage as he didn’t want her daughter marrying a married man. Even though the two got married after Hema’s father passed away, but the decision still deeply hurt her mother.

Also Read | Hema Malini's Birthday: Here's A Trivia Quiz For All The Fans Of The 'Dream Girl'

Hema Malini and Dharmendra have been married for four decades now and have two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. The two truly epitomise love in all forms and even today, whenever the two actors appear together on-screen they look just as beautiful and madly in love. Hema Malini and Dharmendra have acted in over 40 movies together. Their on-screen chemistry has always been much appreciated by the audience. Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s love story remains evergreen and has been a huge inspiration for many.

Also Read | On Hema Malini's Birthday, Netizens Make '#DreamGirl' Trend As They Share Her Unseen Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.