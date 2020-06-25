Henry Cavill Inspired By Tom Cruise To Do His Own Stunts In 'The Witcher'?

Henry Cavill was last seen in The Witcher series on Netflix. The actor amazed many with his performance as Geralt of Rivia. He was not only applauded for the portrayal of the character but also for carrying out most of the action sequences on his own. Now Cavill recently said that he tries to do most of the stunts on his own and Tom Cruise helped him in that.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' Season 2 Script To Change Due To Government Guidelines Over Resuming Shoot?

Tom Cruise helped Henry Cavill in doing his own stunts

Henry Cavill worked with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018). In a recent chat with actor Patrick Stewart hosted by a daily, Henry Cavill was asked why it was important for him to do his own stunts in The Witcher series. He said that for him, when it comes to stunts, he has always enjoyed doing the physical stuff. The actor mentioned that working with Tom Cruise in Fallout has really helped him carry out stunts by himself. He added that it might have made his enjoyment for doing stunts a bit more concerning for the producers. Cavill stated that he really wants to do the stunts on his own now, and he thinks it is an essential piece to the character.

The Man of Steel star explained that if an audience is watching Geralt of Rivia on-screen, they must believe that it is Cavill. He stated that if it is not him, he feels like he has betrayed the character in some way. In order to avoid that, he tries to do as many stunts as production allows him to perform.

Also Read | 'The Witcher' Season 2 Will Not Have This "most Controversial" Thing From Season 1

Also Read | The Witcher Season 2 Will Show Geralt And Ciri Share A Father-daughter Bond

Henry Cavill and Tom Cruise in Fallout

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is a spy film directed by Christopher McQuarrie. It stars Tom Cruise, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, Michelle Monaghan, and Alec Baldwin as they reprise their roles in the franchise. Henry Cavill joined the Mission: Impossible franchise along with Vanessa Kirby and Angela Bassett. The rivalry between Cruise as Ethan Hunt and Cavill as August Walker was applauded by the audiences.

Also Read | Tom Cruise Puts 'Top Gun 2' Young Cast To Some 'gruelling' Training

The Witcher series

The Witcher is based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski. Created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, it is a fantasy drama show. It stars Henry Cavill, Freya Allan as princess Cirilla ‘Ciri’ and Anya Chalotra as Yennefer of Vengerberg in the lead role. After the success of the first season, the makers announced that a second installment is under development. The filming of season 2 began earlier this year but was halted due to coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. Game of Thrones fame actor Kristofer Hivju has joined the cast. The Witcher season 2 will resume shooting on August 17, 2020, in London.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.