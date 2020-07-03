Henry Cavill Is 'not Really Surprised' With Zack Snyder's 'Justice League' Announcement

Zack Snyder's Justice League has become one of the most anticipated projects. Henry Cavill stars as Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The actor was present with Zack Snyder when he announced his version of Justice League. Many were surprised and excited with the announcement, however, Cavill says that he was not really surprised. Read to know why-

Henry Cavill is not surprised with 'The Snyder Cut' announcement

In a podcast with a news portal, Henry Cavill was asked if he is surprised with the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League being finally in work with HBO Max. He said that he does not know if he is surprised. The actor explained that with everything that has happened this year, with the lockdown and cinemas having to shut down and streaming services now being the main source of entertainment, it is not really a surprise for him.

Cavill thinks that it is more of an opportunity. He mentioned that it is great that Zack Snyder has an opportunity to finally release his vision of Justice League. The Man of Steel star thinks that is really important for a storyteller and a filmmaker. He said that when the filmmaker’s version is not released, it is always a sad occasion. He noted that now Snyder has the opportunity, and he is excited to watch it.

A few weeks back, the news was out that Henry Cavill will return as Superman in the DCEU. Talking about the rumours related to the news, he said that they get wilder and wilder by the day. He mentioned that the amount of speculation, the stuff he reads on the internet, is “extraordinary and sometimes frustrating.”

He stated that it is when he sees people stating rumours as a fact. He replied to the false fact by saying,” No, that’s not the case. That hasn’t happened, and that conversation isn’t happening.” Cavill noted that the important thing is that people are excited about his return as the last son of krypton. He thinks it is important to be excited about a character like Superman and called it a “fantastic” character.

