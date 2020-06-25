Henry Cavill Hopes To Play More Of Superman In Years To Come, Says It Changed His Life

Henry Cavill, who plays Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has portrayed the character in three films since 2013. A few weeks ago it was reported that he would reprise the role in an upcoming project. Now Cavill says that he wants to keep playing the character for years. Read to know more.

Also Read | Henry Cavill In Talks To Make A Comeback As Superman In An Upcoming DCEU Film

Henry Cavill hopes to play Superman in years to come

In a recent interview with a daily, Henry Cavill opened up about playing the Man of Steel. He said that he has always been a fan of Superman. The actor stated that with a character like Kal-El, one carries the mantle with them offset and it becomes part of their public representation. He mentioned that when he meets children, they do not necessarily see him as Henry Cavill, but they might recognise him as Superman, and there is a responsibility that comes with it. The Immortals star said, as Superman is such a wonderful character, it is actually a responsibility he is happy to take up. He hopes that he gets to play more of Superman in years to come.

Also Read | Zack Snyder Reveals Several Details On 'Man Of Steel' During Watch Party; Know Here

Henry Cavill added that his life has changed dramatically after playing the last son of krypton. He mentioned that it has given him plenty of opportunities. He stated that Superman has been one of those characters which changed the entire course of his career. He noted that he is incredibly grateful for it and it has also taught him a lot about his own self.

Henry Cavill explained that Superman is so good, so kind, and when he starts to compare himself to the character, as he is playing him, he starts to really look into himself. He said that he asks himself, “Am I good person? Can I be a good enough person to play Superman? And if he ever hears a whisper in there which says, “Hmm, hold on a second. Maybe not”, then he adjusts it and makes sure that he is a better person. Cavill thinks that it is something anyone can do in life.

Also Read | Henry Cavill's 'Superman', 'The Witcher' And Other Movies You Must Check Out

Also Read | Henry Cavill's Fans Are "psyched" For His Return As Superman, Demand 'Man Of Steel 2'

Henry Cavill made his debut as Superman in Man of Steel. He further reprised the role in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). As per recent reports, he will return as Clark Kent in upcoming DCEU projects. Shazam 2, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman 2 are speculated to be the potential films. However, no confirmation is made yet.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.