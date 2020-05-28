Henry Cavill In Talks To Make A Comeback As Superman In An Upcoming DCEU Film

Henry Cavill portrayed DC Comics superhero, Superman in three live-action films. He mostly received praise for his performances. However, there were several criticisms around the movies and his comeback as the character was in doubts. Now it is reported that Cavill could return wearing the red cape. Read to know more.

Henry Cavill in talks to return as Superman

According to reports, Henry Cavill is in talks to make a comeback as Superman in Warner Bros. DC Universe. It is said that he could reprise the role in a couple of different ways but it would not be in a standalone film. However, the makers are planning to put him back in the superhero’s red and blue suit.

Henry Cavill debuted as Superman in Man of Steel (2013) which also marks the beginning of DC Extended Universe (DCEU). It garnered mix reviews from the critics but performed well at the box office. He later retained the role in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) and Justice League (2017). All three films were directed by Zack Snyder. He recently appeared with the filmmaker in a watch party where he revealed about Zack Snyder's Justice League.

Henry Cavill’s return as Superman in Man of Steel 2 was doing the rounds for a long time. But the rumours were denied by the makers with no planning to develop the sequel. Now, the actor’s comeback is said to be in some other DCEU movies. Shazam 2, Black Adam, The Flash and Aquaman 2 are speculated to be the potential films.

Superman made a cameo appearance in Shazam! (2019) but it was played by a stand-in and not Henry Cavill. However, Shazam sequel could feature Cavill as Superman for a longer period. Dwayne Johnson will essay the titular role in Black Adam. The Rock has teased his brawl with Cavill as Superman which opens the chances of a possible return. Other upcoming DCEU movies are Wonder Woman 1984, The Suicide Squad and The Batman. However, it is unlikely for Henry Cavill's comeback in those films as they are either under filming or post-production.

In an interview with a daily in 2019, Henry Cavill opened up about his comeback as the character. He said that the cape is still in the closet, but is still his. He is not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. He has not given up the role. There is a lot he has to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character he wants to get into. The actor wants to reflect the comic books, which he stated are important to him. Cavill mentioned that there is a lot of justice to be done for Superman. He also said that we will see the status on his comeback.

