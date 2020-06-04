Henry Cavill To Join Hands With JJ Abrams For The Next 'Superman' Movie?

Filmmaker J J Abrams is reportedly set to make a Superman film and his top choice for the role of the Last Son of Krypton is Henry Cavill. After Warner Bros revealed that fans of Zack Snyder will get to see the original Snyder Cut in 2021, it is being speculated by media portals that Henry Cavill will work with director J J Abrams for the next Superman film. Read more.

J J Abrams to direct Superman movie

According to reports, J J Abrams, who is known for films like Star Trek, Star Wars, and Mission Impossible, is all set to direct a Superman movie and his top pick for the role is the Man of Steel actor Henry Cavill. Several rumours have sprung up after the WB has officially announced the Snyder Cut release. It is also being said that the studio is going to reboot the Justice League film franchise.

According to reports, WB has no plans for a Superman movie and it is J J Abrams who will be directing a Superman film for DC. The reason behind this has not yet been stated, and nothing has been made official yet by the director of the studio. This is not the first time that there have been rumours around Warner Bros and J J Abrams collaborating. In the past, it had been speculated that Abrams and WB were planning to collaborate for the DC films and that WB was set to make a deal with Abrams’ production company Bar Robert.

Henry Cavill first played the role of DC superhero Superman in the film titled Man of Steel. He later reprised his role in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. He was supposed to reprise his role in Man of Steel 2 and Justice League 2 but it has not been made official yet by the filmmakers.

There have been rumours that the Justice League franchise will be rebooted even before there is another Superman film. Fans of the franchise are eagerly waiting to hear from the studio about the development of these upcoming films. On the other hand, the Snyder Cut has left fans overjoyed since they have been waiting for this version of the film ever since 2017.

