'Wonder Woman' Director Patty Jenkins Discards Speculations of Cheetah-Diana Romance

2017 action war flick Wonder Woman’s success paved the way for another Wonder Woman film. Director Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot then came together and made another film titled Wonder Woman 1984. After the trailer was released, there were several speculations about the characters and the plotline of the DCU film. One of the fan speculations was that there is a possibility of Diana Prince being romantically involved with Kristen Wiig’s character Cheetah. Read on to know what director Patty Jenkins had to say about this:

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins discards speculations

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins recently spoke to a leading entertainment magazine. Patty addressed this speculation and said that in another plotline this would have been possible. However, this film will revolve around that character of Diana Prince, and the freshly returned Steve Trevor, who had died in the previous part. She further said that they want to focus on Wonder Woman’s relationship with Steve Trevor, and will not be introducing a new relationship involving Diana Prince.

In a different interview, the report stated, Gadot was seen talking about her chemistry with Chris Pine. She stated that there was no chemistry test. She further said that they just had it so there was no need for a chemistry test. Talking about Pine she said that where other men could get intimidated by the fact that they will not be playing the hero they are usually supposed to be in the film, Pine enjoys it. She said that working with him is “so much fun.”

For the unversed, the 2017 Wonder Woman film went on to be a box office hit and garnered a huge fan base for the character of Diana Prince. It also features the God of War Ares, played by David Thewlis. It revolved around how Diana Prince leaves her home and comes to the world of men. In the film, she realises her strength in the climax fight.

Wonder Woman 1984 will feature Gal Gadot and Chris Pine reprising their role as Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor. It will also introduce two DC villains Cheetah and Maxwell Lord played by Kristen Wiig and Pedro Pascal. Fans are highly anticipating the release of the film.

