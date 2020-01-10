Love Awkwafina? You Will Enjoy These Best Movies Of The 'The Farewell' Actor

Awkwafina recently became the first Asian-American to win the Best Actress at Golden Globes for her role in The Farewell. She became the first actor of Asian descent to win the Best Actress in the comedy/musical category. Apart from appearing in movies, she has also made her name in TV series, comedy shows, as a host and has released two albums as a rapper herself. Out of her television appearances, the shows like Girl Code, Future Man, and Saturday Night Live gained the most prominence. If you liked Awkwafina in The Farewell, here are 5 movies/shows of her that you will enjoy.

Best Awkwafina movies of all times

Ocean's 8

Awkwafina was the part of the main cast in the movie Ocean's 8. It was the all-female spinoff of the world-famous Ocean's Trilogy movie series. Ocean's 8 is the continuation of the Ocean's trilogy series and had the ensemble cast of Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, along with Awkwafina.

Crazy Rich Asians

Awkwafina starred in the film Crazy Rich Asians playing the role of a Singaporean college friend of the lead character. It was released in 2018 and was a romantic comedy film, the movie was loved by the majority of the audience. The movie Crazy Rich Asians were based on the 2013 novel of the same name.

Jumanji: The Next Level

Awkwafina played the role of Ming Fleetfoot in the movie Jumanji: The Next Level. Awkwafina's character was introduced in this part of the Jumanji series who is a thief with a quick wit and smooth conning skills. The movie was the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise and a sequel to 2017's Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

