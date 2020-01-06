Awkwafina Becomes The First Woman Of Asian Descent To Win A Golden Globe Award In Comedy

The Farewell actor Awkwafina created history with her win at the Golden Globes 2020. Awkwafina has now become the first woman of Asian descent to win the Best Actress award in the comedy/musical category. Read on to know more details about this story.

Awkwafina creates history with her Golden Globes win

The Farewell was one of the most critically acclaimed movies of the year. The comedy film was written and directed by Lulu Wang and starred Awkwafina in the lead role. The critically acclaimed film had Awkwafina playing the role of Bili, an American woman whose family chooses to keep the truth of their grandmother’s terminal diagnosis from her and embark on a trip to China to spend the last few days with the matriarch. Apart from winning several accolades and nominations since its release, the Wang-directed film also marked a historic win at the Golden Globes this year.

Awkwafina, the lead actor of The Farewell, bagged her first Golden Globes win this year. Awkwafina became the first actor of Asian descent to win the Best Actress Golden Globes Award in the comedy/musical category. The Farwell actor talked about her win backstage at the Golden Globes. Awkwafina became the second Asian-origin actor to be nominated in this category. Last year, Crazy Rich Asians actor Constance Wu in this category.

Awkwafina said that she finds the fact mind-blowing that she has become the first actor of Asian descent to win. She continued by stating that she feels incredible but also feels that she wants this to happen more and hopes that this is just the beginning.

In an interview with a media portal, Awkwafina had previously talked about her nomination. In the interview, she said that when they were working on the film, they just wanted to tell the story. But she feels that it is awesome that the film is getting recognition.

