Awkwafina's Grandma Said 'I Gotta Cook' And Left Special Screening Of 'The Farewell'

In an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Awkwafina revealed that her grandmother did not wait for anyone and stood up and left during the screening of her film, The Farewell. The audiences at the Ellen Show were surprised to this and so was Ellen herself. Further explaining, Awkwafina said that her grandmother had to cook, so she stood up when the most important part of the award-winning film The Farewell was playing.

Awkwafina won the Golden Globes for her lead role in the film The Farewell. Her character Billi impressed many, including fans and critics alike. However, it did not go well with her grandmother. Awkwafina explains that her grandmother had a legitimate reason to leave. She said that she wanted to cook. Apparently her grandmother attends all the screenings of her films. She also added that she watches full movies in theatres and this was a first one where set simply set off.

The funny interview also included Awkwafina’s cat. She recalled an incident where she found out that her cat pees in the commode. Ellen was astonished to find out about this and enquired whether Awkwafina has trained the cat. But to this, the actor replied that she has never taught and she herself was surprised when one day she walked in on her pet cat peeing in the toilet by himself. Furthermore, she funnily explains how her cat cannot go for number two as he loses his balance over the commode. The audience, as well as Ellen, cracked at Awkwafina’s anecdotes.

Watch the video here:

