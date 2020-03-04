The Debate
Here Are Some Pictures Of Vicky Kaushal In Jaw-dropping Beard Looks

Hollywood News

Vicky Kaushal has always captivated the audiences with his persona. Vicky Kaushal is especially known for his charismatic beard look and here are some of them.

Written By Chitra Jain | Mumbai | Updated On:
Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented and charismatic actors in Bollywood who enjoys a huge fan base. He is one of those actors in the industry who has managed to achieve great success in his career, within a short time span of time. Some of his memorable performances are in movies like Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan and Raazi. Apart from being a successful actor, Vicky Kaushal is also known for his style and ruggedly handsome looks. Below, we have compiled a list of some of his best beard looks-

Also read | Vicky Kaushal's Jaw-dropping Monochrome Pictures Are Something You Cannot Miss

Vicky Kaushal looks stunning in these killer beard looks-

Vicky in a white t-shirt and beard look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal's stunning beard look in this black outfit is heart-melting

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal0

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Looks Impeccable In Sunglasses; Check Out Some Of His Cool Pics Here

The actor stuns in this white kurta and we can't stop gushing over his bearded look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal in a happy-face and comfort zone look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Also read | Vicky Kaushal Reveals How His Life Changed After Winning The National Award

One of the most awesome beard style and look of Vicky Kaushal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal stuns in this formal looks with some heavy beard

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

One was his experimental looks for a film

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Also read | Vicky Kaushal: Five Beard And No-beard Looks That The Actor Stayed

 

 

First Published:
