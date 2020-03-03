Vicky Kaushal Looks Impeccable In Sunglasses; Check Out Some Of His Cool Pics Here

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most brilliant actors of Bollywood today, who enjoys a huge fan base. Vicky never fails to impress and keep his fans intrigued with his stylish looks, acting, and choice of films. Vicky Kaushal has achieved great success in a very short period and has even won a National Award for the movie Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Besides his successful acting career, Vicky Kaushal is also famous for his stylish appearance and trendy outfits. It has been observed that the actor loves to wear sunglasses and can style it with any outfit. Be it traditional, casual or formal, Vicky always makes heads turn whenever he steps outdoor in his trendy glasses. Here are some stylish and quirky sunglasses that he has donned perfectly:

Here are some stylish sunglasses looks of Vicky Kaushal to get inspiration from:

Vicky Kaushal stuns his casual look with this Bespoke patchwork shacked, tee, and jeans. He complimented the look with boots and quirky sunglasses.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal looks amazing in this special edition bespoke jacket, jeans and boots. The actor ended his look with brown shade glasses.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

The actor looks stunning in this jacket and tee combination and stylish cargo pants. He ended his look with sneakers and quirky sunglasses.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal always amazes with his stylish looks, like this red jacket and tee with designer cargos and shoes. He completed the look with fashionable sunglasses.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

The actor stuns in this stylish supper shacket, T-shirt and Cargos. He complimented the look with his stylish Sneakers and Sunglasses which make the look more awesome.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Vicky Kaushal looks amazing in this custom hand-painted denim jacket and blue shirt. He completed his casual look with jeans and stylish shoes and sunglasses.

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

