Vicky Kaushal's Jaw-dropping Monochrome Pictures Are Something You Cannot Miss

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most famous and emerging faces of Bollywood. Along with a great acting career, he also has a huge fan base that always gets melt with his warm smile and hot expressions. His choices in acting and stunning fashion sense, both are the reason for his several achievements in Bollywood as well as the fashion industry.

The actor gave several mind-blowing films to the industry such as Raazi, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Masaan and many more. This stylish personality of Bollywood has some great looks and carries every outfit perfectly, be it traditional or casual. So, here are some pictures of the actor in monochrome looks from his Instagram handle that will surely amaze you.

Here are some heart-melting monochrome pictures of Vicky Kaushal to check out:

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Image courtesy: @vickykaushal09

Recently, the actor's first horror movie released Bhoot-Part one released. It is doing good in theatres. Also, Vicky Kaushal's Bhoot and Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan films clashed at the box office. This was big talk of the town and created a lot of buzz on social media. The Twitterati had showered a lot of praises on Vicky Kaushal's film.

