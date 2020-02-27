Vicky Kaushal Reveals How His Life Changed After Winning The National Award

Today, Vicky Kaushal is Bollywood's most talked-about stars. In the year 2015, he played his first lead role in Masaan. He later performed supporting roles in movies such as Raazi and Sanju. Both the movies were a big hit at the box office and he received many awards for them. However, it wasn't until Uri: The Surgical Stike that Vicky established himself firmly as a bankable lead hero. In fact, Vicky Kaushal even won a national award for the role.

Vicky Kaushal talks about life before and after the National Award

In a recent interview, Vicky Kaushal was asked about how life has changed after he won a national award. Responding to this particular question, he went on to say that nothing has changed. He said it’s definitely a beautiful and gratifying feeling that he won a national award. He never thought he would win a National Award this soon in his career. He further revealed that the win took him by surprise but nothing really has changed after winning the National Award.

In the interview, Bhanu Pratap Singh, the director was also present. The interviewers also asked him if he has noticed any change in Vicky Kaushal as he knew Vicky Kaushal before and after National Award win. Bhunu responded saying that there is no change in his character. He went on saying that the only thing changed was the sizes of their celebratory cakes. He said that the cakes got bigger with their films entering Rs.100 crore or Rs.150 crore club.

Reportedly, Bhanu said that there was no ego after he won the National Award and he is still as grounded as he was before. He said that Vicky Kaushal comes and eats from his plate-like before and still asks him to order something else to eat. Just like he does always, revealed Bhanu.

