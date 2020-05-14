Robert Pattinson Says There Is No Time Travel In Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet'

Tenet is an upcoming action thriller film written and directed by Christopher Nolan. It stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh. The movie is one of the most awaited films of the year. Several speculations about its storyline were made by fans in the recent past. Now, Pattinson revealed a huge detail about the film. Read to know what it is-

Robert Pattinson says there is 'no time travel in Tenet'

The trailer of Tenet was released in December 2019 and blew away many minds. Fans speculated that the movie will have angles of time travel in its main plot. However, Robert Pattinson, who plays a pivotal role in the film, said that it does not include time travel.

In an interview with a magazine, Robert Pattinson talked about Tenet. The actor said that he forgot a lot of things at the beginning of the movie. He was so obsessed with watching Christopher -Hitchen debate. For a major part of his character, he was trying to do a Chris Hitches impersonation, and he completely forgot he was doing that until he saw his notes. He revealed that the character is very curious. Pattinson further stated that he is picturing Christopher Hitches as a time traveller. He then disclosed that he is not a time traveller. There is actually no time travelling. That is the only thing he is approved to say.

Robert Pattinson added even if he did see Tenet, he genuinely does not know if he would be able to reveal anything. The actor mentioned that he called up his assistant 20 minutes before the interview to ask what he should say about the film as he has no idea. He cannot even make sense of it himself.

The Twilight star did reveal that the film had a crew of around 500 people, and half of them would fly together, just hopping planes to different countries. He said that this thing was so insane. He mentioned that in each country there is an enormous set-piece scene, which is like the climax of a normal movie.

Earlier, Christopher Nolan cleared speculations whether Robert Pattinson really does not know the plot of the film or he is just joking around. The director said that the interesting thing with Robert is, he is slightly messing with the interviewers. But he is also being disarmingly honest. It’s sort of both things once. Nolan stated that when the audiences will see Tenet, they will understand.

Christopher Nolan added that Robert Pattinson’s read on the script was extremely acute. But he also understood the ambiguities of the film and the possibilities that spin-off in the mind around the story. And so both things are true. The filmmaker said that yes, he is messing with them because he had a complete grasp of the script. But a complete grasp of the script, in the case of Tenet, is one that understands and acknowledges the need for this film to live on in the audience’s mind and suggest possibilities in the audience’s mind. And he was very much a partner in crime with that.

