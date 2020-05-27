Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' Will Bring New Era In Filmmaking, Hints John David Washington

Directed by Christopher Nolan, Tenet is a much-anticipated upcoming film. The plot of the movie has been kept under wraps and therefore several assumptions are being made by fans. John David Washington, who plays the lead in the movie, hinted that it would bring a new era in filmmaking. Read to know more.

Tenet’s filmmaking is ahead of its time hints John Dave

Christopher Nolan is known for his unique direction style and storytelling. In an interview with a daily, John Dave Washington talked about his forthcoming movie Tenet and its director. He said that although fans are familiar with Christopher Nolan’s films, this movie seems like something different. The actor stated that Tenet seems like this is where Nolan is about to take us for the next 10, 15 years of filmmaking.

Christopher Nolan has amazed many with his cinematic style. His films like Memento (2000), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight, (2008), and Inception (2010) were widely praised by the audiences. Tenet is said to provide another unexpected experience to the viewers and Nolan himself has described it has his most ambitious project in various interviews.

In an interview with a daily Christopher Nolan said that Tenet is a film of great ambition and great scale that takes a genre, namely the spy film, and tries to take it into some new territory. It tries to take the audience on a ride they might not have had before, and might not be expecting. He stated that they are looking, first and foremost, at giving the audience an incredible ride in the spy movie genre by using the audience’s facility with following the conventions of that genre to push it into some interesting and unexpected territory.

The concept behind Tenet is still a mystery, even after two trailers are out. It is stated that the movie will involve, what is called, “a time inversion,” mentioned in the trailer. The film was speculated to revolve around time traveling. However, lead actor Robert Pattinson stated that it does not involve time traveling. But Christopher Nolan added that he might or might not be saying the truth.

Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh in lead roles. The movie will follow a secret agent who is tasked with preventing World War III. The movie is slated to release on July 17, 2020. However, it might change following the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, depending on the number of theatres being opened in July in the United States of America.

