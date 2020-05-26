Christopher Nolan Crashed A Real Plane For 'Tenet'? Actor John Washington Spills The Beans

Christopher Nolan directorial, Tenet recently debuted its second trailer on YouTube. The almost 3-minute long trailer did showcase some interesting visuals and still managed to keep the suspense of the plot intact. Some fans were reportedly pointing out on the internet that the second trailer actually builds up the confusion even further as it did not reveal any specifics of the story. But one eye-catchy and explosive sequence from the trailer has been discussed on the internet in detail.

Tenet's plane crash sequence

Image courtesy - Still from Tenet trailer

The second trailer for Christopher Nolan's Tenet features an exciting sequence where a 747 plane can be seen crashing straight into a building causing a massive explosion. Generally, such sequences in modern-day cinema rely upon the use of VFX and several other post-production techniques but Christopher Nolan has been vocal about his love for practical effects in his film. Now, it is revealed the star of the film, John David Washington, that an actual plane was crashed during the production of Tenet.

John David Washington recently spoke to an entertainment portal in the USA where he revealed that the plane and the building it crashed into were indeed real. John described the entire experience of shooting that scene as epic and incredible. The actor revealed furthermore that as the cut was done successfully, the entire cast and crew of Tenet cheered and hurrayed after Christopher Nolan got the desired shot. In conclusion, John David Washington stated that the scene is, in fact, similar to what happened during its filming.

About Tenet

The Christopher Nolan directorial film Tenet has built up a substantial amount of hype around it as two trailers for the film have already debuted. The film stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia. The premise of the film has been kept under the wraps for a long time and in recent interviews, the cast of the film have expressed that the story of Tenet is still confusing to them to some extent. Christopher Nolan's Tenet is still scheduled for July 17, 2020, for a release that is likely to get pushed ahead due to the COVID-19 outbreak, but, no confirmations about the date change have been made by the makers of Tenet yet.

