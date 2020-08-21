'Dark Knight Rises' Ending Explained: What Is The Fate Of Batman, John Blake, And Gotham?

The Dark Knight Rises was a 2012 superhero flick that was helmed by Christopher Nolan. The movie starred Christian Bale, Michael Bane, Gary Oldman, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Hardy in the lead roles. The movie's screenplay and the story were also penned by Nolan along with his brother Jonathan Nolan. The film was based on the DC Comics character, Batman, and marked the last movie of Nolan's The Dark Knight Trilogy. The superhero movie was a sequel to the 2008 movie, The Dark Knight. Here is all you need to know about the ending of the movie.

Dark Knight Rises Ending Explained

The end of the Dark Knight Rises sees Batman getting control of the city back from Bane along with the remaining police force of the Gotham City. Catwoman further went on to go for the final killing shot to finish off the supervillain. Even though Commissioner James Gordon could prevent the reactor to be exploded which could have destroyed the entire city, it goes into the hands of Talia Al Ghul. Batman along with Catwoman and Gordon successfully took out the truck carrying the bomb. Before she dies, Talia also manages to destroy the reactor. Bruce then goes to attach the reactor to the Bat and flies it across the bay so that it does not explode on the people of Gotham.

Alfred Pennyworth spots Bruce in the Florence cafe

Since the aircraft had to be flown manually, the ending of Dark Knight Rises sees a shocking turn wherein Bruce perishes in the act of destroying the reactor. The ending also unfolded about the events which took place in the life of all the other characters. The Wayne Manor had been turned into an orphanage and all Bruce's belongings were conferred to Alfred Pennyworth.

Commissioner Gordon continued with his duties but is surprised to find the Bat-Signal back on the GCPD roof. Luscious Fox also discovers that Bat's autopilot problem has been fixed suggesting that Bruce may have survived the explosion. John Blake goes on to quit the police force and discovers the Bat Cave. Alfred found it difficult to cope up with Bruce's death, thinking that he has failed the latter's parents. The end of the movie sees Alfred spotting Bruce sitting with Selina Kyle in a cafe in Florence.

