'The Batman' Starring Robert Pattinson To Have THIS In Common With 'The Dark Knight'

Matt Reeves is working on his next big superhero film The Batman. This film will feature Robert Pattinson as the masked vigilante of Gotham. The Batman is one of the most awaited films of 2021.

Fans have high expectations from the Twilight actor as he will take on the mantel of Bruce Wayne. It was recently reported that the film was going to start shooting soon. In addition to this, it was also reported that the film will have one thing common with Christian Bale’s The Dark Knight. Read here to know more about it here

The Batman to resume shooting

Ben Affleck was going to play The Batman but after he left the film and then he was replaced by Robert Pattinson. It was reported that Pattinson was shooting for The Batman in England. But the shoot was stopped due to the ongoing pandemic. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres in June of 2021 but recent reports suggest that the date has been moved forward to October of 2021 due to Coronavirus.

However, the latest report on an entertainment portal suggests that the production of Pattinson's Batman will start from July 6. And the same report also suggests the film will be strongly connected to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. It was reported shooting of The Batman will be resumed in the city of Chicago where the 2008 hit film The Dark Knight was shot.

This will give fans the same feel that they got in The Dark Knight. These reports have not yet been confirmed by the production house or the makers of the film. But the fans are excited to hear that the film is going to be shot in Chicago. Fans are excited to see what The Batman will have in store.

Recently, Robert Pattinson talked to a magazine and told how he had to transform his role to look like The Batman. Robert expressed that he works out to get abs. He also added that he regularly does 5-minutes of cardio, bicycle crunches for the abs. He also revealed that he trains with dumbbell and does side bends double crunches and superman crunches with 3 sets of 25 reps. He also runs about 5-19 km 3-4 times per week. He also mentioned that he has reduced the amount of alcohol intake he does and has also stopped eating processed meat and fried food.

