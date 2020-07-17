Netizens Recall Nolan's 'The Dark Knight' As 'masterpiece' Sequel As Film Clocks 12 Years

The Dark Knight has emerged as one of the top Twitter trends this morning as the iconic film clocks in 12 years in the industry. Late actor Heath Ledger had delivered his tour de force with this film and even won the Academy Award for the best supporting actor posthumously. It's not only the milestone of 12 years but also a question asked by The Academy itself that has prompted netizens to look back at one of their favourite superhero movies.

In one of their interactive "off the record" tweets, The Academy asked its followers to name a movie sequel that was better than the original. Many classic movies were suggested by netizens including The Godfather II, Aliens 2, Terminator 2, Toy Story 2 and others but Christopher Nolan's masterpiece The Dark Knight stood out. Some users have also pointed out the Oscar snub that the movie received in 2008 for Best Picture and Best Director, both of which were won by the film Slumdog Millionaire and its director Danny Boyle respectively.

Sound-off: What movie sequel is better than the original? — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 16, 2020

Netizens have expressed their love for the 2008 film by sharing movie posters, stills and clips from the iconic film. The Dark Knight had made a billion dollars at the Box-Office worldwide and is considered in superlative terms when it comes to the technical quality, direction, writing and the monumental performance by late actor Heath Ledger as 'The Joker'. Even though Christian Bale played the role of the caped crusader in the film, the memories of Ledger's menacing presence on the screen is undoubtedly the takeaway in this film.

The Dark Knight is a perfect comic book film. pic.twitter.com/Fa877ZZG9m — ⚡️Connor⚡️ (@connoronfilm) July 10, 2020

*THE DARK KNIGHT* is a masterpiece. And - Heath ledger as the JOKER is one of my fav performance of all time. ❤❤

Christopher Nolan is a king at making movies.🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/svunzfiRfv — Akshara Shukla 🇮🇳 (@ShuklaAkshara) July 16, 2020

I know I'm kind of late, but Nolan's masterpiece The Dark Knight turned 12 years old and there has still been no better film before or after. pic.twitter.com/lSp9pMjf4d — Aesthetics #BlackLivesMatter (@_FilmIsLife_) July 16, 2020

12 years ago today, The Dark Knight was released. pic.twitter.com/4Nz1Rokjmj — rayviewz (@rayviewz) July 16, 2020

The Dark Knight (2008) pic.twitter.com/WHZUHGcpbB — Missing in Art (@missinginart_) July 9, 2020

"The good cop bad cop routine"



-The Dark Knight (2008)

Dir/ Christopher Nolan pic.twitter.com/NBAcFU2M53 — Scope Cinema (@ScopeCinema_) July 11, 2020

The Dark Knight (2008)

Cinematography by: Wally Pfister pic.twitter.com/QdCKlMPADa — Ali (@alisalem147) July 12, 2020

The Dark Knight is right now trending on twitter...



So let me make you all remember that how great this movie actually was...



It has been 12 years since the release of this movie but it still remain relevant.... pic.twitter.com/R6OMIwDOI6 — Dhruv Singh (@DhruvSi80533925) July 17, 2020

About the film

The Dark Knight tells a story of more than good and evil as The Joker tries to humiliate the good by threatening to expose Batman's secret identity by labeling him as a poser and a fraud. When Joker throws Gotham city into chaos, the caped Crusader begins to tread a fine line between heroism and vigilantism. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan and stars Christian Bale as Batman, Michael Caine as Alfred Pennyworth, Heath Ledger as the Joker and Gary Oldman as James Gordon.

