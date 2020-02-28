Here Is Johnny Depp's Whopping Net Worth Notwithstanding A Legal Battle With Amber Heard

Johnny Depp is a Hollywood actor and producer who is very popular as Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. Johnny Depp is one of the highest-paid actors in the film industry but, according to reports, the actor has a habit of overspending and ends up spending recklessly. Read on to know the Hollywood star’s net worth.

Johnny Depp’s net worth

The 56-year-old actor had been married to Amber Heard for two years until the couple filed for a divorce. The actors have been making it to headlines owing to their trials and statements they have been giving to various media portals. But as the divorce has been finalised, here is a report of Johnny Depp’s net worth.

Johnny Depp has an estimated net worth of $200 million (£160 million).

Career

Johnny Depp started his acting career in Hollywood in the year 1984 with the film A Nightmare on Elm Street. He has done over 70 films and has appeared on several television shows. The actor rose to fame from his television series 21 Jump Street where he became a teen idol. His latest film released in the year 2018 and included The Professor and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The actor has won 10 Golden Globe Awards which include many best actor awards for his performances in movies like Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street and many more.

Latest updates of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Among the latest updates regarding the actor, he is locked in a legal battle with his ex-wife. The two gained a lot of media attention as their case involved allegations like verbal and physical abuse towards each other. Later, during the trial, Johnny Depp went on to file a defamation case against ex-wife Amber heard.

