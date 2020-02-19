Johnny Depp Says He Called Off Marriage With Amber Heard After She Defecated On His Bed

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce story has been making major headlines ever since 2016 when they first filed for a divorce. Since then, Amber Heard has accused Johnny Depp of domestic abuse and Johnny has been presenting the court with evidence about Amber's claims being fabricated. This time around, Johnny Depp has reportedly submitted a court document describing the situations he had to deal with while being married to Amber Heard. Read details below:

Johnny Depp's reveals intricate details about physical abuse by Amber Heard

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's divorce battle has evidently been well publicised as almost every detail of their feud has made it to the public eye. The Blow actor has now claimed that Amber Heard defecated on his bed and punched him repeatedly after being late for her birthday party. He revealed that he only resolved to divorce Amber Heard after she defecated on his bed.

Amber Heard had previously alleged Johnny Depp to have a violent alter ego named 'The Monster' which hurt her physically and presented photos of her injured self to the court.

The Black Mass actor reportedly presented documents to the Virginia courthouse recently alleging that he did not physically abuse Amber ever, but she painted the bruises. Depp has now stated that Amber mixed prescription and non-prescription drugs with alcohol and hurt him physically.

Johnny claims furthermore that Amber hit, punched and kicked him and also frequently threw objects on his head and body like heavy bottles, soda cans, burning candles and paint thinner cans which severely injured him.

Johnny Depp was accused of throwing a phone on Amber Heard which hurt her physically. This too was denied by the actor who claimed that it was an absurd allegation as he did not throw the phone at her, nor did he touch her and claims that he wasn't physically near her.

After a four-year-long domestic violence battle, many shreds of evidence regarding Amber Heard being abusive towards Johnny Depp are now coming to light.

Image courtesy - Amber Heard and Johnny Depp Instagram

