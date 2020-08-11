'Lucky Day' Cast: Nina Dobrev To Luke Bracey, Here Is The Cast Of The Action Flick

Lucky Day is a Canadian and French action-crime flick which was released on September 18, 2019. The movie was directed by Roger Avary. It was bankrolled by Don Carmody and Samuel Hadida. The movie revolves around a former Australian safecracker who is released from prison to be reunited with his wife and daughter. But soon, he is chased by a terrifying assassin who wants to hunt him down due to a past misfortune. The film deals with him trying to protect himself along with his family from a deadly enemy on the loose. Here is the cast of Lucky Day.

'Lucky Day' Cast

Luke Bracey as Red

Luke is an Australian actor who is known for his works in films like Monte Carlo, GI Joe Retaliation, The November Man, and Point Break. He was also seen in the movie Danger Close. He will also be seen in the series, Little Fireflies Everywhere opposite Reese Witherspoon.

In this movie, he plays Red who is a former safecracker. He is released from prison to be reunited with his wife and daughter. But soon a deadly assassin chases him.

Nina Dobrev as Chloe

Nina gained worldwide prominence for her performance as Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce in the hit supernatural series, The Vampire Diaries. She was also seen in the movie, The Perks Of Being A Wallflower. She is also known for her act in the horror flick The Final Girls.

In this film, she plays Cloe who is the wife of Red. She is an artist by profession. She tries to aid her husband during an unexpected attack in their family.

Crispin Glover as Luc

Crispin is known for playing eccentric and antagonistic characters on-screen. He was seen in the Charlie's Angel franchise as the Thin Man. He was also seen in the movie, Alice In Wonderland opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

He plays the main antagonist in the film. His character is a psychotic and merciless contract killer. He is hell-bent on killing Red and his family.

Cle Bennett as Le Roi

Cle is known for his performances in films like Urban Legend, Bait, and Harvard Man, He essays the role of Red's former colleague. He is Red's main confidante in some of his previous heists. He comes to Red's help when the latter is attacked by Luc.

