'Foul Play' Cast: See The List Of Actors Who Played Prominent Roles In The 1978 Film

Foul Play is a popular thriller-mystery movie that was released in 1978. The film is directed by Colin Higgins and it stars some of the most popular actors of that ear. The team included Goldie Hawn, Chevy Chase, Dudley Moore, Burgess Meredith, Eugene Roche, Rachel Roberts, Brian Dennehy and Billy Barty. Let’s get to know more about some of the cast members of the movie, Foul Play.

Foul Play Cast

Goldie Jeanne Hawn

Goldie Jeanne Hawn played the role of Gloria Mundy. She managed to earn her way to the top by starring in the popular NBC sketch comedy program, Rowan & Martin's Laugh-In. She also received an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress for her outstanding performance in Cactus Flower. She started her career in 1968 and has still been a part of some of the latest movies.

Chevy Chase

Here Chevy Chase was seen playing the role of lieutenant Tony Carlson. He has a number of skills including acting, comedy, screenwriting, and producing movies. He managed to win three Primetime Emmy Awards out of five awards he was nominated for. For this movie, Chevy managed to earn two Golden Globe Award nominations. Some of his other prominent films include Caddyshack, Seems Like Old Times, Spies Like Us, Three Amigos, Orange County and Hot Tub Time Machine.

Burgess Meredith

Burgess Meredith was seen playing the role of Mr Hennessey. Burgess is a popular actor, director, producer, and writer. He was active in the film industry for more than 6 decades. He was the first male actor to win the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor twice. Burgess was also nominated for two Academy Awards. Some of his popular films include Mice and Men, The Story of G.I. Joe and A Walk in the Sun.

Brian Dennehy

Here Brian Dennehy was seen playing the role of Inspector "Fergie" Ferguson. He was a talented actor primarily known for his contribution to the theatre, television, and film industry. Some of his most popular films include First Blood, Gorky Park, Silverado, Cocoon, F/X, Presumed Innocent, Romeo + Juliet and Knight of Cups. One of his most reputed wins includes the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his performance in the film Death of a Salesman. In 2010, Brian was added to the American Theater Hall of Fame.

