'Good Bones' Cast: Karen Laine, Mina Starsiak, Tad Starsiak & Other Characters Of The Show

Good Bones is an international television reality show that airs on HGTV. The show's first season premiered on March 22, 2016, with 11 episodes. Since then the reality TV series has released five seasons with the latest season five released on June 8, 2020. The show is based on a mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, based in Indianapolis, Indiana, where they buy and renovate the most crumbly homes throughout their natives. Read ahead and know about Good Bones cast.

The cast of Good Bones

Karen E. Laine

Karen Laine is a former attorney who now hosts the unique mother-daughter home-renovation show. She brings legal expertise, community-mindfulness and spirited enthusiasm to the Good Bones' team. In 2008, Karen and Mina decided to start a home rehab venture called Two Chicks and a Hammer, Inc. She focuses more on incorporating green spaces and art from local artists to put a personal touch on the homes.

Mina Starsiak Hawk

Mina Starsiak Hawk was formerly working as a part-time waitress and now she is a real estate agent. Mina Hawk worked with her mom for seven years before they got an offer for Good Bones. She is the co-owner of Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc. She rebuilt over 20 houses before HGTV approached them for the reality show. Mina met her husband through Facebook and eventually got married in June 2016. In August 2018, Mina and Steve welcomed their first child, naming him Jack Richard Hawk.

Cory Miller

Cory Miller and Mina Starsiak Hawk were friends since high school. He is spotted working as a construction project manager on Good Bones. Cory Miller is also the property manager at the mother-daughter company, Two Chicks and a Hammer Inc. The show showcases Miller being serious about his love for construction. He works regularly with property specialist Tad Starsiak as they help to bring Mina’s visions for properties to life.

Austin Aynes

Austin Aynes is a part of the demolishing team on Good Bones. He is often seen working alongside Cory Miller. Austin Aynes graduated from Cardinal Ritter High School and completed his graduation in biology from Bulter University.

Tad Starsiak

Tad Starsiak is Karen E. Laine's stepson and Mina Starsiak Hawk's half brother. He leads the demolishing crew. He holds the position of project manager at Two Chicks and a Hammer. Tad has been known for roof parkour and wrestling with the crew, breaking windows, throwing clawfoot tubs from an upper floor.

