'The Boys' Star Jack Quaid "so Excited" To Join 'Scream' Reboot's Cast

Scream is one of the most popular meta-horror franchise. A reboot of the film or the fifth instalment is confirmed with a few old cast members. Now Jack Quaid, who gained fame with his performance as Hughie Campbell in The Boys, has joined Scream film series.

Jack Quaid joins Scream 5 cast

Scream 5, the upcoming entry in the long-running slasher franchise has added Jack Quaid in its ensemble cast, reported Variety. He is signed up to play a mystery role and is getting ready to soak his hands in blood and horror. Plot details for the film are currently under wraps as it is yet to begin production and is in the early stage. The actor is familiar with terror and bloody violence from his experience in The Boys web series. He will soon be seen in The Boys season 2 on Amazon Prime Video.

David Arquette as Dewey Riley and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers will be making their return in Scream 5. Neve Campbell, who essayed Sidney Prescott in all previous four films, is in talks to reprise the character again, although her deal has yet to be closed officially. Along with Jack Quid, the new growing ensemble cast also includes Melissa Barrera (Vida, In Heights) and Jenna Ortega (You, Jane the Virgin) as of now. Check out Quaid’s tweet as he expressed his excitement on being a part of Scream reboot.

Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media have partnered to revive the Scream film franchise. The makers are planning to commence production in Wilmington, North Carolina in the coming year. Read or Not directors Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be helming Scream 5. The script will be penned down by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Chad Villella will serve as an executive producer. Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original Scream, is on board as well as an executive producer. It was recently announced that Scream reboot will be arriving in theatres on January 14, 2022. It gives the movie more than a year to complete work.

On January 14, 2022… We’re going to hear you SCREAM. ðŸ˜± pic.twitter.com/X83ENIj3Hm — Scream (@ScreamMovies) August 29, 2020

Wes Craven directed the original four Scream movies, before his demise. Scream was released in 1996 and gained much attention from the audiences. Then Scream 2 was out the following year, with Scream 3 being released in 2000 and Scream 4 hitting the theatres in 2011, after a long gap of 11 years. The first two films earned immense appreciation from the critics as well as the audiences. The third instalment is considered as the weakest movie in the series. The fourth part also received mix reviews from the viewers. Scream film franchise has bought in more than $600 million against a budget of $118 million. Fans are eagerly waiting for the long-due Scream 5 movie.

