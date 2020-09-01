'Kilometers And Kilometers' Cast Includes Tovino Thomas As The Desi Man With A Plan

Kilometers and Kilometers is a comedy-drama film released in the year 2020. The plot of this film revolves around a young man who joins an American traveller to visit different places. Their journey through stunning places and its impact on their personal behaviour forms the premise of this film. It has been directed by Jeo Baby who has also contributed to the story of the film. Here is a look at the cast of Kilometers and Kilometers that carries the film well.

Kilometers and Kilometers cast

1. Tovino Thomas

Tovino Thomas plays the lead role of Josemon in the film Kilometers and Kilometers. He is a celebrated actor from Irinjalakkuda in Kerala. He is remembered for his work in films like Luca, Mayanadhi, and Ennu Ninte Moideen, amongst others.

2. India Jarvis

India Jarvis plays American traveller Cathy in this Malayalam film. She is a New York-based actor who has worked in a few short films in the past. She has been seen in films like A Thousand Cranes, amongst others.

3. Joju George

Joju George is seen playing the role of Appachan in the film. He is a celebrated South Indian actor who has been seen in films of different genres. He is remembered for his work in films like Joseph, Udaharanam Sujatha, and Chola, amongst others.

4. Sidhartha Siva

Sidhartha Siva plays the roles of Sunny Joseph who is also known by the name Veer Bhai. He is a Malayalam actor, director, and writer mostly seen in comical roles. He has worked in films like Kunju Daivam and Take Off, amongst others.

5. Basil Joseph

Basil Joseph can be seen in the shoes of Kuttan in this film. He has been seen in various films mostly playing supporting characters. He is remembered for his role in films like Godha and Thira, amongst others.

6. Sudheesh

Sudheesh plays the role of Justin J Vattakkalayil in Kilometers and Kilometers. He is a veteran actor who has worked in more than 100 films in his acting career. His work includes films like Balettan, Manichitrathazhu and many more.

7. Maala Parvathi

Maala Parvathi is Beena in this drama film. She is an experienced actor who has been seen in various critically acclaimed films. She is appreciated for her roles in films like Take Off and Happy Sardar.

8. Pauly Valsan

Pauly Valsan plays Kuttan’s mother in the film, Kilometers and Kilometers. She is a senior actor mostly seen in comical roles. She played an important role in various films including R.I.P. and Iyobinte Pusthakam.

9. Raghavan

Raghavan is Vicar in the drama film released in March. He is another senior actor who has been working in the industry since the 1980s. He has been seen in films like Angaadi and Luca, amongst others.

Read Tovino Thomas's Adorable Clicks Surrounded By Dogs Is The Best Thing On The Internet Today

Also read Prithviraj Sukumaran And Tovino Thomas Ace The Formal Look In Style; See Pictures

10. Mamitha Baiju

Mamitha Baiju played the role of Kochumol in Kilometers and Kilometers. She is a much-loved actor who has left a lasting impact amongst the people. She is remembered for her role in films like Vikruthi and Krishnam, amongst others.

Read Tovino Thomas Relaxes In A Backyard Amid Lockdown, Says 'At Peace'

Also read Tovino Thomas Starrer 'Kilometers And Kilometers' Heading To OTT Amid Piracy Fears?

Image Courtesy: Still From YouTube (Muzik247)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.