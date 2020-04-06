 Nick Jonas’s Goofy Videos That Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

Nicholas Jonas, commonly known as Nick Jonas, is one of the finest American singers, songwriters and actors. Nick Jonas began acting in theatre at the age of seven and released his debut single in 2002, that caught the attention of Columbia Records, where Nick Jonas formed a band with his older brothers, Joe and Kevin, known as the Jonas Brothers. Gaining a large following through the Disney Channel network, they appeared in the widely successful musical television film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010).

Today, along with being a very important part of the band, Nick Jonas is also a solo artist and an internet sensation. Nick has around 29.6 million followers on his official Instagram account. The singer never fails to keep his fans entertained and is often spotted posting goofy pictures of himself and others. Check some of these goofy pictures here-

Nick Jonas’s goofy videos

NBC’s The Voice has gone through a fair share of judges. With Gwen Stefani leaving the show last year, fans wondered who the makers of the show would bring on as a replacement. Nick Jonas made his debut as the newest judge on Season 18 of The Voice. In this goofy video, Nick is showing all the perks of being a judge by enjoying eating popcorn, sitting on the judge's chair.

Here’s a goofy video of Nick Jonas, introducing his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas as the mentors for his team on the singing reality show, The Voice. Nick Jonas introduced his brothers by saying that they are the two most trusted people in his life. In a moment of fun, Joe Jonas even asked if they would win a trophy of some kind for working hard.

Above are some of the funny tik-tok videos made by Nick Jonas. The first one features the Jonas brothers. The second one features Nick Jonas and Shay Mooney. Both the tik-tok videos will leave you in splits.

