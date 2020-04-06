Nick Jonas Reveals His Favourite Indian Food; Can You Guess What It Is?

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra self-proclaimed foodies who often share pictures and videos of their food on social media. The American singer cum actor has recently revealed which Indian food he likes the most. In a recent interview, Nick Jonas said that he is more of a paneer guy, though he loves samosa as well.

Nick's favourite Indian Food

In an interview with a magazine, Nick Jonas was asked about his favourite Indian dish. Nick revealed that he thinks paneer is the best. However, when questioned about his liking for the famous Indian Snack Samosa, Nick Jonas said he likes samosa as well; however, he likes Paneer more.

Nick Jonas is often seen showcasing his love for Indian culture and traditions. He was recently seen in India celebrating Holi with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her family. He also celebrated ‘Karva Chauth’ with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. While Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore a sari for the ocassion, Nick Jonas wore a traditional kurta. He also praised his wife on his social media and even wished his fans on Karva Chauth.

My wife is Indian. She is Hindu, and she is incredible in every way. She has taught me so much about her culture and religion. I love and admire her so much, and as you can see we have fun together. Happy Karva Chauth to everyone! pic.twitter.com/ePlcFwWS6V — Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) October 18, 2019

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been homebound after the global outbreak of Coronavirus. The couple has been on self-quarantine at their home in Los Angeles. USA is amongst the countries that are most affected by COVID-19. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently revealed that they are making a donation to various charities to help combat COVID-19.

