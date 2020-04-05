Here Is A Check List Of All Nick Jonas Films With The 'Jonas Brothers'

Jonas brothers managed to make a successful career out of their band in the early 2000s. The three boys, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas have always been the talk of the town due to their boyish personalities. The three have also acted in some movies and documentaries. If you are a fan of the band and their return makes you happy, then here is a list of their films you must catch-up on.

Band in a Bus 2008

Band in a Bus is a documentary-style movie of the band which was shot during the early establishment of the band. As the name suggests, the movie is about their journey throughout the states for performing. The film was directed by Matthew T. Gannon.

Camp Rock 2008

In the same year, Jonas brothers starred in a reel story alongside Demi Lovato titled Camp Rock. This is one film that catapulted their fame multi-folds. It is a must-watch for any Jonas brother's fans. The film was directed by Matthew Diamond and produced by Disney.

Jonas Brothers: The Concert Experience 2009

Like the name suggests the film was their concert experience shot as a movie. The successful concerts of the band was well covered in this documentary film. This is was directed by Bruce Hendricks.

Camp Rock 2 2010

Camp Rock 2 was the much-awaited sequel to the first film by the same name. It starred Demi Lovato again and also witnessed a much interesting reel story with Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas. It was directed by Paul Hoen.

Chasing Happiness 2019

Chasing Happiness is the latest addition to the list. The film covers the come-back of the Jonas brothers. The film is an emotional journey of the three boys who were separated at first then can back together for their fans. Released in 2019, it is a John Lloyd Taylor directorial docu-film.

