Sam Mendes Says '1917' Getting Nominated For Oscars 2020 Is "very Moving"

Hollywood News

Sam Mendes express what he feels about 1917 being nominated for Oscars 2020. Read more to know about Sam Mendes reaction on 1917 being nominated for Oscars 2020

sam mendes

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars have always been one of the most prestigious film awards a filmmaker can receive. Every year a huge number of viewers are hooked on to the screens to know the nominations and winners for a number of awards. Getting nominated for an Academy Award is a huge deal thus the filmmakers have also expressed what they feel. Read more to know about Sam Mendes reaction on 1917 being nominated for Oscars 2020. 

Oscars 2020 

Sam Mendes, the director of the film said that particular movie was a labour of love for many people so to see it recognized in this way is very moving for all. Sam says he would like to thank the Academy on behalf of all his fellow producers, and on behalf of every single person who put their heart and soul into the film. He ended the conversation by just thanking everyone. It is not a new thing for the director to be nominated for an Academy Award as he has already bagged three Oscar nominations for best picture, director and original screenplay. 

Oscars 2020 nominations

Best picture

  1. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  2. The Irishman
  3. Parasite
  4. 1917
  5. Marriage Story
  6. Jojo Rabbit
  7. Joker
  8. Little Women
  9. Ford v Ferrari

Best actress in a leading role

  1. Renée Zellweger, Judy
  2. Charlize Theron, Bombshell
  3. Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
  4. Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
  5. Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actor in a leading role

  1. Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
  2. Adam Driver, Marriage Story
  3. Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  4. Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
  5. Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

  1. Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
  2. Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  3. Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
  4. Sam Mendes, 1917
  5. Todd Phillips, Joker

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

