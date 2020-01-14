Sam Mendes Says '1917' Getting Nominated For Oscars 2020 Is "very Moving"

The Academy Awards, also known as the Oscars have always been one of the most prestigious film awards a filmmaker can receive. Every year a huge number of viewers are hooked on to the screens to know the nominations and winners for a number of awards. Getting nominated for an Academy Award is a huge deal thus the filmmakers have also expressed what they feel. Read more to know about Sam Mendes reaction on 1917 being nominated for Oscars 2020.

Oscars 2020

Sam Mendes, the director of the film said that particular movie was a labour of love for many people so to see it recognized in this way is very moving for all. Sam says he would like to thank the Academy on behalf of all his fellow producers, and on behalf of every single person who put their heart and soul into the film. He ended the conversation by just thanking everyone. It is not a new thing for the director to be nominated for an Academy Award as he has already bagged three Oscar nominations for best picture, director and original screenplay.

Oscars 2020 nominations

Best picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood The Irishman Parasite 1917 Marriage Story Jojo Rabbit Joker Little Women Ford v Ferrari

Best actress in a leading role

Renée Zellweger, Judy Charlize Theron, Bombshell Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan, Little Women Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Best actor in a leading role

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker Adam Driver, Marriage Story Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Bong Joon-ho, Parasite Sam Mendes, 1917 Todd Phillips, Joker

