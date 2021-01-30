Here's What Halsey's Instagram Says She Was Up To This Whole Week!

The week before seemed to have ended on a bummer note for American singer and songwriter Halsey as she announced that she would be cancelling her tour. However, this week probably made it up for her since her fans and she had a lot to look forward to. Halsey's week was as eventful as it could be. Read on to know more about Halsey's latest updates!

About Face Beauty Shipping Out

Halsey announced that her beauty and cosmetics brand 'About Face' was finally shipping out. She wrote, "About-face products are OFFICIALLY shipping out! can’t wait to see all the amazing looks you guys create. ☺️ thanks for the best launch ever! aboutface.com". The brand is all set to ship their products across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, Mexico, and Brazil

Halsey and Manny Gutierrez's YouTube Collaboration

The launch of a new makeup line for Halsey also meant collaboration with various artists. On January 26, 2021, Youtuber and Makeup artist Manny Gutierrez posted a fun collab video between him and Halsey, on his YouTube channel. The duo was trying out makeup products from the singer's brand. Halsey went on to say, "I know that this is a saturated space but I feel like I have the right to explore it a little", referring to the beauty and cosmetics industry. Once the video was out, Manny went on to reveal that Halsey was his 'girl crush', on Instagram.

Halsey Announces Pregnancy

The internet almost could not keep it together when Halsey revealed that she was pregnant. Halsey's Instagram had a photo of her, showing off her baby bump. The singer kept her post simple and captioned it "surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻". Check out the Instagram post right here!

Manny, whom she recently collaborated with on YouTube, congratulated Halsey on Instagram with a stunning transformation of the duo. He went on to say "I have a crush on Halsey ❤️AND HUGE CONGRATS ON THE PREGNANCY ANNOUNCEMENT BABE! @iamhalsey so so so happy for you! 🥺"

Halsey took to Twitter on January 29, 2021, and told her fans that had it not been for COVID, she would certainly go ahead with her tour, regardless of her pregnancy.

and just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant 😂 — h (@halsey) January 29, 2021

