Halsey Tweets About Touring During Pregnancy, Leaves Netizens Unimpressed

Yesterday, American singer Halsey gave a huge surprise to her fans as she announced her pregnancy with partner Alev Aydin and social media is abuzz ever since. On January 29, Halsey took to Twitter to joke with her fans that she would have completed her Maniac album tour during pregnancy had the COVID-19 pandemic not been there. This has caused fans to question her how could she have managed to pull off the rigorous tour while carrying the child.

Halsey tweets about completing tour during pregnancy

Halsey's tweet read as 'And just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant' and this has received mix reactions from her netizens. Many have questioned her how could she have pulled off the tour as she would have been due in July and would be eight months pregnant. While one user has said that they cannot imagine Halsey crooning the lyrics of Nightmare while carrying the child, another has said that how could she have done the backbends which she popularly does in her tours. See their comments below.

and just so we’re aware, if it wasn’t for Covid I woulda done the tour pregnant 😂 — h (@halsey) January 29, 2021

so you’re gonna back bend and knee slide while gregnant 🤨 — (mak)✨ woo woo patrol (@BEENDREAMlN) January 29, 2021

aren’t you due in like july ??? there’s no way you’d be able to do a whole ass tour 8 months pregnant girl — lana⁷ (@manicwithluv) January 29, 2021

It could be sooner? I guess it depends on how long she waited until she told us. — Mykella (@HeyItMichaella) January 29, 2021

WE KNOW SHE WOULDA TRIED TO — ɹ ɐ ɯ o (@iamomarvil) January 29, 2021

goodluck with this bestie pic.twitter.com/V1HDFKdwA4 — jenna 🦋 (@roomforletters) January 29, 2021

Pretends to be shocked but that's very halsey ofc 🤭🤭🤭 pic.twitter.com/v0Pbn8NOQN — Kaye 🐿️ Jung Oh Ddaeng (@ohh_ddaeng) January 29, 2021

Halsey's pregnancy

The Without Me singer shared a string of pictures from her recent photoshoot to announce her pregnancy to her fans. She captioned the post by writing, 'Surprise' and added a milk bottle emoji and a baby emoji. Several celebrities have commented on the pot to congratulate her for the good news. While her fans cannot stop gushing about her pregnancy glow.

Halsey's baby's father, Alev Aydin is a budding actor, producer, director and screenwriter. His notable work is the 2017 television series titled Small Shots which told the story of two aspiring actors trying to break into Hollywood. He is of Turkish origin and often shares pictures of his homeland on social media. The couple has also gotten matching tattoos when they wen on a trip to Joshua Tree last June. They have gotten the word 'seed; inked on their feet.

The singer released her Maniac album in 2020 which became an instant hit among music listeners. The album has 16 songs which were preceded by three singles Without Me, Grvaeyeard and You Should Be Sad. The album ranked second on the Billboard 200 albums chart in the United States.

