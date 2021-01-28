Halsey Shows Off Her Baby Bump, Says 'Surprise' As She Announces Her Pregnancy

Without Me singer Halsey took to her Instagram to announce her pregnancy. While sharing a picture of her baby bump, she added a caption that reads, "Suprise [baby bottle emoji] [rainbow emoji] [angel emoji]". In the three pictures that she uploaded, the singer is flaunting her baby bump.

In the first picture, she is wearing a rainbow bikini top and blue jeans. In the second picture, she isn't wearing the bikini top and is covering her chest with her right arm while flaunting her baby bump. In the last picture, she is sitting down, while looking at the camera. The comment section is filled with congratulatory messages. Check it out.

Halsey's Instagram Post

(Image credit: Halsey's Instagram Post)

Halsey's Pregnancy

Halsey's baby bump has shocked a lot of her fans and her friends. The singer hasn't released any information about the father of her baby but in the first picture, she has tagged the screenwriter and producer Alev Aydin. The producer left a comment on her post that reads, "Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.". Check it out.

(Image credit: Halsey's Instagram Post)

Earlier in 2018, the singer opened up about her pregnancy in an interview with The Doctors. She talked about her miscarriage which she suffered while she was on stage. She expressed that even before she knew she was pregnant, she lost the child. She further talked about endometriosis which can cause infertility and that she underwent surgery in 2017 and decided to freeze her eggs.

Halsey's relationships

The 26-year-old dated Norwegian producer Lido from 2015 to 2016. After splitting with him, she dated American rapper G-Eazy and they released a song together named, Him and I. The couple broke up in 2018 but were on and off until Halsey publically announced in 2019 that they broke up. She also told Glamour that her song Without Me was about their relationship ending. She dated actor Evan Peters in September 2019 and split up in 2020.

On the work front

Besides being a singer, Halsey kicked off the New Year by announcing her own beauty brand, "About Face". She took to her Instagram to announce the news where she introduced her brand and the products. Her product line will include highlighters, lipsticks, eye shadows, and more packaged in gorgeous pink-and-chrome or bold, solid-coloured tubes and compacts. Check out the post.

