Here's Why Daniel Kaluuya Skipped The Sundance Premiere Of ‘Get Out'

Daniel Kaluuya's performance in the 2017 racial satire Get Out earned him a nomination for Best Actor in the Oscars but was not enough for him to land an invitation for the Sundance festival premiere of the movie he played the lead in. In the recent episode of The Graham Norton show, Daniel Kaluuya made an appearance and revealed the reason for his absence during the 2017 premiere.

Get Out at Sundance festival

Daniel Kaluuya's Get Out made a debut at the Sundance festival in 2017. Many were surprised when they did not see the lead actor Daniel in attendance while some were in the notion that since he was busy shooting for Black Panther, he could not make it. However, recently Daniel appeared as a virtual guest in The Graham Norton show in which he revealed the real reason for his absence.

Daniel said, "They didn’t invite me, bro. They didn’t invite me,” talking about Get Out's premiere at the Sundance festival. He continued by saying, “On the Sundance world premiere, I was in Atlanta because I was shooting for Black Panther. I was chilling, I cleared my schedule. I was like, ‘I really wanna do it.’ And then just didn’t get the invite. I wasn’t invited, so I was just in my bed – someone from the crew texted me, ‘It’s done really well,” he further added.

Daniel later went on to explain that he didn't do anything about it because he doesn't ask questions and said, "You don’t wanna be in a place that you don’t feel wanted.” Check out the interview segment below:

Daniel Kaluuya in Get Out

Daniel Kaluuya played the role of Chris Washington in the racial satire and cultural movie. The official synopsis of the movie on IMDb is "A young African-American visits his white girlfriend's parents for the weekend, where his simmering uneasiness about their reception of him eventually reaches a boiling point."

Daniel's performance as a Black photographer who uncovers a disturbing secret when he visits a white household went on to get him nominated for the Oscars. Daniel says that even though the crew forgot to get him an invite for the festival his relationship with the director Jordan Peele has not strained due to it. While there have been no official reports of Daniel returning to his role in Black Panther 2, he was last seen in Judas and the Black Messiah in which he essayed the role of an activist. The movie will release on the Indian screens on March 1. There have been reports of Daniel teaming up again with Get Out director Jordan Peele for a new movie that will also star Keke Palmer.

