'Good Girls' Season 3 Cast List And Everything You Need To Know About Them

Good Girls has become an increasingly popular show as its plot follows the story of three mothers from Michigan, opting to live the lives of criminals in order to make ends meet. A concept that has hardly been seen on television before this, the crime-based comedy drama series has a long list of actors who have played their parts in this show. Have a look at the actors who play some of the major characters in Good Girls season 3 cast along with other interesting details about their acting careers.

Good Girls season 3 cast

Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth "Beth" Boland

Christina Hendricks has played the lead role of Beth in the cast of Good Girls. She is the undeclared leader of the group and the mother of four children. Christina has worked in many popular film and television projects in her professional career. Some of these include Toy Story 4, Fist Fight, Crooked House, Mad Men, American Dad!, Rick and Morty and more. She has also worked as a stage actor.

Retta as Ruby Hill

Retta has played another major character of Ruby Hill in this show. She is known first as a comedian who has given a number of stand-up performances in her career, while enjoying a good run in films and television. Some of her most popular shows and films include Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Good Boys, Parks and Recreation, Key & Peele and more.

ALSO READ: John Constantine To Be Recast For The Upcoming HBO Max Series: Reports

Mae Whitman as Annie Marks

Mae Whitman has played another main role in the cast of Good Girls, which happens to be of Annie Marks, who became a teenage mother in the past and has struggled with money. She has worked in many famous television show, and a number of films as well. Some of these include Grey’s Anatomy, Lost in the Dark, American Dad!, Desperate Housewives along with others.

ALSO READ: Curious About Woody Allen's Net Worth With 'Allen V Farrow' Trailer Release? Read Details

Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill

Reno Wilson has portrayed the role of Stanley, who is a police officer who disapproves of his wife Ruby’s criminal activities but helps her to stay out of trouble. Reno has worked in several films and show. These include Transformers: Age of Extinction, Heist, Blind Justice and more.

ALSO READ: Daniel Kaluuya And Keke Palmer To Star In Jordan Peele's Next; Read More Details

ALSO READ: Where To Watch 'Greenland'? Know All Details Of The Blockbuster Sci-fi Flick

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.