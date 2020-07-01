‘High School Musical’ Director Kenny Ortega Confirms Grabeel's Character Ryan Evans Is Gay

Kenny Ortega is the popular American filmmaker, touring manager, and choreographer. His movies include Newsies, Hocus Pocus, the High School Musical trilogy, Michael Jackson's This Is It, and the Descendants trilogy. Kenny Ortega, who worked with Lucas Grabeel for the High School Musical trilogy, recently confirmed that Grabeel's character, Ryan Evans was gay. Below are further details on Kenny Ortega's interview.

READ:Vanessa Hudgens Makes A 'High School Musical' Video With Zac Efron's Part Replaced; Watch

‘High School Musical’ Director Kenny Ortega Confirms Ryan Evans Is Gay

READ:Zac Efron Did Not Join 'High School Musical' Cast During A Reunion Session; Here's Why

In an interview with a leading lifestyle website, Kenny Ortega said that fans have several times spoken of the character being gay. He has now finally confirmed that the character Ryan Evans from High School Musical is gay. Ryan Evans is the brother of Sharpay Evans in High School Musical. In the interview, the director spoke of the team discussing the character coming out of the closet in college.

Ortega also elaborated and explained how it was less about coming out and just more about letting the true colours of Evans come forward. He also revealed further that he was unsure that if an openly gay character would have been possible back in 2006 during the film's release.

READ:High School Musical Cast Says 'We're All In This Together' As They Unite With Disney Stars

The Hocus Pocus director at the time thought that Disney, as progressive as it was at the time, would not be ready to cross that line and move into that territory yet and thus the character of Ryan Evans being gay was not openly out of the closet back in 2006. Ortega also elaborated on him later taking his own call and made choices that he felt those who were watching would grab. He expected the audience to see and grab the idea themselves.

The character of Ryan Evans was played by actor Lucas Grabeel. Along with acting, Grabeel is also a producer and singer-songwriter. Apart from the High School Musical series he has starred in films Halloweentown High, Alice Upside Down, The Adventures of Food Boy, and Milk. Grabeel along with his presence on the big screen also shares a vast space on social media. The actor likes to entertain fans on Instagram with his various life events, funny and fitness posts.

High School Musical starred Zac Efron, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Grabeel, 35, Corbin Bleu, and Monique Coleman in lead roles. The three films went on to become a huge success. The three films were a compilation of musical romantic comedy-drama flicks which were created by Peter Barsocchini. The popular films today also have many stage musicals, books, comics, live shows, video games, and a television series to it.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.