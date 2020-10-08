'High School Musical: The Musical: The Series' To Get A Holiday Special

Among other shows whose cast members are reuniting, High School Musical is also treating their fans with a reunion. The show will have a special 45-minute episode that will debut on Disney+ Hotstar. Read on for more details about this special episode.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series to have a holiday special

The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series cast is coming together for a 45-minute special episode. This will include interpretations of holiday classics, popular hits, a bunch of Hanukah favourites and also a glimpse of what the upcoming second season of the show will feature. The show is slated to make it to Disney+ Hotstar on December 11, 2020.

The ensemble cast of the show that includes series regulars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders will be seen talking about their favourite childhood memories, most liked presents and traditions around the holiday season. They will share their family photos and new year resolutions. Joshua will present the acoustic version to a song that he has originally written for the second season of the show.

Executive producer and director of the special, Tim Federle told Variety how the holidays remind everyone the importance of family and loved ones and the time spent with the. He went on to say that the cast of the show is like a family in its own and they are all excited to share favourite moments and traditions from their childhood with the audience. The special episode is produced by Tom Federle and Ashley Evans.

The music that will be performed by the cast on High School Musical: The Musical: The Holiday Special will be available for streaming on various major music and streaming platforms from the 20th of November. This series was one of the titles that debuted along with the launch of the streaming platform Disney Plus in November 2019. The show is based at the East High School, which was the setting and filming location for the original movies and is all set to have a second season.

