Disney+ Hotstar Launches In India Ahead Of Its Scheduled Time; Details Inside

The much-awaited launch of the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service in India is now rolling across all platforms. The original date of the launch was March 23 in India. It seems that the excitement of the audience has brought in the streaming service early in the country. You can now watch Disney+ shows on the platform.

Disney+ Hotstar all set to stream

The Disney+ Hotstar app, according to a report by a news agency, has some of the new Disney+ content to be a part of the premium subscription. There are some other movies and shows that are under the label of VIP. This means the entire content of Disney+ will be spread throughout Hotstar's various subscription packs.

The Hotstar VIP subscription allows the subscribers to stream movies, shows and live sports on the app. These also give access to Hotstar specials, which includes all the original content of the streaming service. The Hotstar VIP subscription is only available as an annual pack currently. The annual pack is for ₹ 365 for one year. The report claims that it is among the most inexpensive plans throughout all the streaming services in India.

The Hotstar Premium subscription, on the other hand, is available both with monthly plans and yearly plans. The monthly plan of Hotstar Premium is of ₹299. The yearly pack, on the other hand, comes for ₹999. While the VIP subscription does not have any international content, the Premium subscription provides you with shows from HBO original programming, Showtime, ABC Studios and streaming service Hooq.

The Hotstar app can be downloaded in all Android phones and tablets and also on the Apple store, It is available on Android TV smart TV platform, Apple TV, the Amazon Fire TV platform. You can also stream it on the web as well. Some of Disney+ Hotstar shows are High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Season 1, The Imagineering Story: Limited Series, Lady and the Tramp (2019), Lamp Life, and The Mandalorian: Season 1.

