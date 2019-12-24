Hilary Duff And Matthew Koma Timeline: From Their Date Night To Wedding

Actor Hilary Duff is best known for her role in the American drama series Lizzie McGuire with her partner American singer-songwriter Matthew Koma. Matthew Koma is the stage name of the Kisses Back singer, whose real name is Matthew Bair. The couple recently tied the knot. Here’s looking back at the timeline of their relationship of the two that resulted in Hilary Duff walking down the aisle.

2015

Hilary Duff split with her then-husband Mike Comrie in 2014. Hilary Duff hit it off with Matthew Koma as they collaborated for the Lizzie McGuire’s alum album Breath In. Breathe Out. A source told an entertainment website that Hilary and Matthew had great chemistry in the studio and that Hilary thought Matthew was really talented and cute.

2017

(Source: Matthew Koma Instagram)

The couple made it official only two years after rumours of them dating arose. In 2017, the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the pre-SAG awards party. The two put an end to their dating rumours by confirming their romance in January 2017. Just a couple of days later Matthew posted a picture of the two. The pictures are allegedly taken on their date night.

It was reported that the couple split up for a brief period in March 2017. While both refrained from posting pictures with each other, the netizens claimed that the romance had come to an end. However, in October that year, the two rekindled their romance and even posted pictures with each other. In December, Hilary Duff told an entertainment website that their relationship is going great.

2018

(Source: Matthew Koma Instagram)

In the month of March, the couple adopted an elderly dog. Both Matthew and Hilary posted about it on their social media accounts. They also revealed in the post that they named the dog Lucy.

(Source: Hilary Duff Instagram)

In June 2018, Hilary revealed that the couple were expecting their first child together. Hilary Duff already has a son named Luca with her ex-husband. Hilary posted on her social media that she is expecting a girl with Matthew Koma. In the post, she also mentioned that the soon to be parents are really excited about the news.

(Source: Hilary Duff Instagram)

In October 2018, Hilary gave birth to an adorable baby girl. She posted a picture of her family on her social media account and revealed the name of their baby girl. She wrote, "Banks Violet Bair, this little bit has fully stolen our hearts!" in the picture, Hilary can be seen holding the new baby, while Matthew smiled at his daughter fondly.

2019

(Source: Hilary Duff Instagram)

In May, Koma popped the question to Hilary after dating on and off for two years. Hilary gushed about the milestone in her life as she took to her Instagram to flaunt her ring. Koma also took to his social media account and wrote that he proposed to his best friend.

(Source: Hilary Duff Instagram)

Matthew Koma and Hillary Duff got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. The two posted pictures of the day on their social media account. In the pictures, Hilary can be seen wearing a white wedding gown while Koma wore a dark coloured suit.

