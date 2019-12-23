Here's All You Need To Know About Matthew Koma - Lizzie McGuire Star Hilary Duff's Husband

The Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff has some great news to share with her fans, the actor just got married to singer and songwriter Matthew Koma. The two tied a knot on December 24, 2019. While many know Duff from her popular Disney show, not much is known about her new beau Koma.

Who is Matthew Koma?

According to Cheatsheet.com, Matthew Koma was born on June 2, 1987. He is three months older than Hilary. Matthew Koma is a singer, songwriter, and producer. The singer has collaborated with LMFAO, Bruce Springsteen, Kelly Clarkson, Tinashe, and Hilary Duff. Some of his most popular songs are Spectrum with Zedd, Years with Alesso, and Wasted with Tiësto.

Matthew Koma and Hilary Duff met for the first time in 2015. The two worked together for Hilary's album Breathe In, Breathe Out. A source in the year 2015 had shared that Hilary had then thought Matt was very cute and talented.

In the year 2018, Hilary Duff announced that Matthew Koma and she are having a baby. Duff gave birth to a beautiful daughter. The couple named her Banks Violet Bair.

Hilary's first child is her son Luca. Luca was born in 2012 and Hilary co-parents him with her ex, Comrie. Koma has become very close to Luca during the time Hilary and Matthew dated. He also wished Luca on his birthday and said that he taught him how to be a father.

The happy Koma and Duff family are now celebrating the union of Hilary and Matthew. The two got engaged in May 2019. It seems the future holds all health and happiness for the Koma-Duff family!

