Hilary Duff Said "I Do" To Matthew Koma And Sends Internet Into A Meltdown

Lizzie McGuire aka Hilary Duff turned into one gorgeous bride and married her longtime fiance Matthew Koma. The couple exchanged their vows in LA. Duff even shared a picture of their wedding on her Instagram.

Hilary Duff says “I do” to Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff is one of the most iconic actors from the 2000s. She became a household name for her coming of age role in Disney’s Lizzie McGuire. The Younger actor is now set to make a comeback as Lizzie in Disney’s reboot of the loved series.

While keeping up with everything on the professional front, Hilary Duff finally took some time off from her busy schedule to marry her fiancé Matthew Koma. The couple exchanged vows and tied the knot in LA. The actor shared a picture of her dream wedding. and captioned iy picture by simply saying, “This”.

In the picture, Hilary Duff and her now-husband Matthew Koma are posing in front of a Jeep Grand Wagoneer with “Just Married” written on the rear window.

In the picture, Hilary Duff is sporting a Jenny Packham dress and Matthew Koma is sporting a smart Celine tuxedo. The wedding picture is going viral on the internet with the comment section being flooded with congratulatory messages for the couple. Many of Hilary Duff’s friends and colleagues in the industry also sent their wishes to the newlywed couple.

Matthew Koma also posted the same picture and added the sweetest caption to it. His caption stated, “For the rest of forever…12.21.19.” Hilary also shared a bathroom selfie with Matthew on her Instagram story. In the picture, the couple is all loved up and are seen showing off their wedding bands.

According to a media portal’s report, the wedding took place at Hilary’s house. It was a small and low-key affair where only family and close friends were invited. The wedding ceremony reportedly started at sunset and then the wedding reception took place in a white tent set up in the backyard. According to the report, Hilary Duff’s sister Haylie was actively involved in the wedding and took care of the subsequent preparations.

