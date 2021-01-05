'Hippopotamus' Ending Explained: What Happens At The End Of This Thriller-drama?

The thriller drama movie Hippopotamus will leave you wondering about what happened at the ending. The movie is written and helmed by Edward A. Palmer. The official plot synopsis of the movie on IMDb reads as, “Ruby is trapped in a basement, her legs don't work, and she can't remember who she is or how she got there. Her kidnapper gives her pain killers and tells her she will remain captive until she falls in love with him.” Ever since its release, a lot of people are searching for Hippopotamus movie ending explained as it has left the audiences confused about what happened at the ending of Hippopotamus. For all the people who are wondering about the Hippopotamus movie 2020 ending explained, here is a look at it.

Hippopotamus ending explained

Towards the ending of Hippopotamus viewers get an idea that Ruby is playing along with Tom and does what he wants. She also lets him know that they are good. Tom also thinks that he has finally fixed Ruby and they have sex. Just after this, Ruby starts attacking Tom in anger and leaves from there. As she is looking for the rowboat, she passes out at that time. This scene cuts to a hospital room where Ruby is in a hospital bed. The doctor informs her that the surgery has been a success and he will let her boyfriend know about this. As the doctor walks out of the room, the audience gets to see that Tom is staring into the camera. Credits start to roll in after this.

This ending left many fans looking for Hippopotamus ending explained. According to taylorhoolmes.com, it is possible that Tom was completely lying to Ruby from the start and was manipulating her according to his will. He is just making his reputation in her mind by forcing fake memories. There is also a possibility that he was just giving her time to let her mind heal. This is possible if he thinks that one day after everything that had happened she will fall in love with him again.

However, there cannot be a single explanation as to what actually happened at the ending of Hippopotamus and that is what the true beauty of the film is. The director has left the audience to take what they want to out of the film. Here is a look at Hippopotamus movie ending explained according to some fans of the film on Reddit.

Hippopotamus movie 2020 ending explained Reddit

Image Credits: u/AlyNatRip and u/lesbian_beehive Reddit

Promo Image Credits: A still from the trailer

