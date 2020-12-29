'Let Them All Talk' Ending Explained: What Happens Towards The Ending Of The Comedy Drama?

Let Them All Talk is a comedy-drama movie helmed by Steven Soderbergh. The movie features three acting veterans Meryl Streep, Dianne Wiest, Candice Bergen in key roles. According to a report by Distractify, the movie has been majorly shot on the ship Queen Mary 2. The plot of the movie revolves around the three best friends who have lost touch with each other because of an ill-fated trip several years ago. The movie released on HBO Max on December 10 this year.

Ever since the release of Let Them All Talk, a lot of people have been confused about the ending of Let Them All Talk. People have been looking for Let Them All Talk ending explained Reddit threads and have been searching online to know more about the movie. For all the people who are wondering about the ending, here is Let Them All Talk ending explained.

Let Them All Talk ending explained

The movie starts with Alice getting ready on her trip to the UK on ship as she is unable to fly due to her health. Alice invites her nephew Tyler to assist her on the voyage and also invites her friends Susan and Roberta. At the ending of Let Them All Talk, Tyler gets shocked on being informed about the death of Alice by her physician Dr Mitchell who was seen with her on several occasions on the ship. Tyler had assumed that it is a mysterious man with whom Alice was having an affair with.

Dr Mitchell explains to Tyler, Susan and Roberta that Alice was actually suffering from a serious condition Deep Vein Thrombosis which caused her to develop blood clots in her veins and the clots may have reached her lungs or heart. After the death, Susan and Roberta look to fly back to the US but Tyler convinces them to complete the journey that his aunt had wished to do. At this point in the movie, the viewers get an idea that not only receiving the prize but using the time on the ship to reconcile with her friends is what Alice intended to do.

At the ending of Let Them All Talk, Roberta steals Alice’s diary and unsuccessfully tries to sell it off. She gives it to Karen and asks her to hand it over to Tyler. Susan also turns towards writing as she assists renowned thriller writer Kelvin Kranz. However, she does not hold any grudges against Alice like Roberta but is surely devastated by Alice’s demise. In the dying moments of the movie, Tyler returns to Alice’s apartment and finds his pictures on her desk.

He realises that he was as important to her as she was to him. The movie about friendship and human relationships end with Tyler returning the diary to his aunt, Alice’s desk. Here is a look at what Reddit users had to say about the movie's ending.

Let Them All Talk ending explained Reddit

