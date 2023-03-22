Lollapalooza 2023: Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lana Del Rey To Headline The Festival

Lollapalooza 2023’s line-up has been announced recently and features some of the most trailblazing artists. The music festival is set to take place from August 3 to 6 at Grant Park, Chicago. Artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey, and more are set to be featured in the festival's main lineup.

The lineup was posted by the official Twitter handle of Lollapalooza. Among the 170 artists who have been featured on the lineup, the headliners also feature big names such as funk rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, indie act The 1975, electronic duo Odesza, Columbian singer Karol G, and Korean boy band Tomorrow X Together. Popular acts such as the alternative rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, electronic artist Diplo, pop singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen, rapper Pusha T, DJ Subtronics, California dubstep musician Svdden Death and more.

Over the course of four days, the Lollapalooza festival will span on nine stages. With a massive lineup, those looking to attend the event can now start securing tickets. The SMS presale begins on March 23, 10 am Central Time (CT). Those who sign up for the sale can purchase a General Admission pass for the entire duration of the festival at the price of $365. Other purchasable passes include the 4-Day General Admission+, VIP, and Platinum Tickets.

Charitable efforts from Lollapalooza

While most people associate Lollapalooza with music, the organisation does more than that. Lollapalooza lends its support to the local Chicago community with a donation of $2.2 million sent out to Chicago Public Schools for arts and education. The festival also has ongoing partnerships with African American Heritage Festivals, Teens in the Park Fest, Black Culture Fest, and Musically Fed in order to engage the arts and culture scene within the community. Last year, artists such as rapper J.Cole, Dua Lipa, heavy metal band Metallica, punk rock band Green Day, Doja Cat and more headlined the festival.