'Hobbs And Shaw' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Play

Helmed by David Leitch, Hobbs & Shaw is an action film released in the year 2019. The Fast & Furious spin-off film features Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as they reprise their roles from the main franchise as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively. The movie also features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. Read to know more about Fast and Furious Hobbs And Shaw cast.
Dwayne Douglas Johnson played the role of a DSS agent assigned by the CIA to work with Shaw towards stopping Snowflake. Also known by his ring name The Rock, he is an American-Canadian actor, producer, businessman, retired professional wrestler, and former American football and Canadian football player. Moreover, he wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation for eight years prior.
Jason Statham played the role of Deckard Shaw, a mercenary formerly with British Special Forces. He was also MI6 and Hattie's brother, who remains at odds with Hobbs, but later joins forces with him in order to protect Hattie. Jason is an English actor and film producer, known for his action-thriller roles and portraying tough, irredeemable, and machiavellian characters. After featuring in a variety of heist and action thriller he established himself as a leading actor in Hollywood. He found further commercial success in the action series like The Expendables and the Fast & Furious franchise.
Idris Elba played the role of a Brixton Lore, who is a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist working for Eton and former MI6 field agent. Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE is an actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ. Idris is known for roles including The Wire, Luther, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. The actor has been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.
