'Hobbs And Shaw' Cast: A List Of The Actors And The Roles They Play

Helmed by David Leitch, Hobbs & Shaw is an action film released in the year 2019. The Fast & Furious spin-off film features Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as they reprise their roles from the main franchise as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw respectively. The movie also features Idris Elba, Vanessa Kirby Eiza González, Cliff Curtis, and Helen Mirren. Read to know more about Fast and Furious Hobbs And Shaw cast.

Hobbs And Shaw cast

Dwayne Johnson as Luke Hobbs

Dwayne Douglas Johnson played the role of a DSS agent assigned by the CIA to work with Shaw towards stopping Snowflake. Also known by his ring name The Rock, he is an American-Canadian actor, producer, businessman, retired professional wrestler, and former American football and Canadian football player. Moreover, he wrestled for the World Wrestling Federation for eight years prior.

Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw

Jason Statham played the role of Deckard Shaw, a mercenary formerly with British Special Forces. He was also MI6 and Hattie's brother, who remains at odds with Hobbs, but later joins forces with him in order to protect Hattie. Jason is an English actor and film producer, known for his action-thriller roles and portraying tough, irredeemable, and machiavellian characters. After featuring in a variety of heist and action thriller he established himself as a leading actor in Hollywood. He found further commercial success in the action series like The Expendables and the Fast & Furious franchise.

Idris Elba as Brixton Lore

Idris Elba played the role of a Brixton Lore, who is a cyber-genetically enhanced terrorist working for Eton and former MI6 field agent. Idrissa Akuna Elba OBE is an actor, writer, producer, rapper, singer, songwriter and DJ. Idris is known for roles including The Wire, Luther, and Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. The actor has been nominated four times for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Other Hobbs and Shaw characters

Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, an MI6 field agent and sister of Deckard and Owen, who is being hunted by Brixton

Eiza González as Madame M, a high-profile thief, friend and former lover of Deckard

Cliff Curtis as Jonah, Luke's estranged eldest brother, a mechanic and the computer genius of the family

Helen Mirren as Magdalene "Queenie" Shaw, a criminal mastermind and the mother of Deckard, Hattie and Owen

Joe "Roman Reigns" Anoa'i as Mateo Hobbs, Luke's brother

Eddie Marsan as Professor Andreiko, a two-time Nobel Prize-winning scientist who created the Snowflake virus

Eliana Su'a as Sam, Luke's daughter

John Tui as Kal, Luke's brother

