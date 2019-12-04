Hollywood Celebrity Janel Parrish's Sizzling Looks In Her Beach Outfits

Janel Parrish is an American actress and singer who rose to fame with the hit show, Pretty Little Liars. She also performed in other shows like Les Misérables and films like Bratz (2007). She participated in the 19th season of Dancing with the Stars and appeared in the Netflix film To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Janel has many fans following her on her social media account and Janel keeps her fans updated with her life on social media. The actress is known not just for her performance but her stunning looks as well. Listed below are her latest beach pictures from her Instagram that you must check out:

READ:Exploring The Amalfi Coast: Beautiful Places To See In This Serene Beach Land

Janel Parrish's sizzling beach looks

READ:WATCH: Layers Of Froth Come In With The Tide At Chennai's Famous Marina Beach

READ:Hollywood Celebrities That You Probably Did Not Realise Were BFFs In Real Life

Janel looks sizzling in her beach photos as she poses in multiple outfits. She has donned a black swimsuit with a plunging neckline with an orange sarong and sports a great beige bikini in another post. Janel was on her holidays as she sipped great mocktails and enjoyed with her friends and husband Chris Long. Janel looked great in her colorful outfits and enjoyed the sun while on her vacation. The actress has maintained her figure well and has been giving fitness goals to her fans.

READ:Beaches: Check Out These Weird Beaches In The World That Will Leave You Surprised

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.