Exploring The Amalfi Coast: Beautiful Places To See In This Serene Beach Land

The Amalfi Coast is full of sheer cliffs, clear water, rugged shoreline, petite beaches and breathtaking villages. Amalfi is a 50-kilometer stretch of coastline that runs along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula, in the Campania region. It is a very popular destination and one can spot many celebrities coming here during the holidays. The coast consists of wide beaches with Grand villas and all things that scream ultimate luxury. When it comes to the Amalfi, there are tons of things to see. Listed below are some of the things to do in Amalfi Coast:

Best places in the Amalfi Coast:

1) The Grotta dello Smeraldo Cave

This is one of the best tourist attractions in the Amalfi Coast. It is also known as the Emerald cave for the natural emerald light that is visible in the cave. The green light is caused by the sunlight present outside that enters the cave through an underground passage. This cave is one of the most beautiful caves in Italy. It is situated between Amalfi and Praiano. The tour guides there get tourists into boats and guide them across the beautiful cave. The peace and quiet atmosphere here will surely get you going back to it.

2) Valle Delle Ferriere

This is another quiet and serene place filled with natural beauty. This place is known for its waterfalls. It is a natural reserve filled with streams, waterfalls & foliage, along with many historic ruins. Valle Delle Ferriere is a national park in Italy and is popular for the rare species of flora found here. One can even go hiking and cycling through the vast forest area.

3) The Sirenuse Islands

The Sirenuse Islands, or better known as the Il Gallo Lungo, is a small chain of islands that are situated between Capri and Positano. The other islands around are known as Isca, Vetara, Gallo Lungo, La Castelluccia, and La Rotonda. One cannot get down at any of the islands but passing through them gives a regal vibe. One can go swimming or snorkeling at this picturesque spot. A boat ride to this place is something one must do when traveling to the Amalfi Coast.

