Shay Mitchell Slays These Best Makeup Looks Like No Other

Shay Mitchell is a popular star who rose to fame with the character of Emily Fields in the hit show, Pretty Little Liars. She has also been a model, entrepreneur, and author. Shay also starred in the Netflix series, You, and in the film The Possession of Hannah Grace. Shay co-authored the young adult novel, Bliss, with author Michaela Blaney. Shay Mitchell has also been active with her YouTube channel that is all about her lifestyle. Shay likes to keep her fans updated with her life events on social media. The actress is not only known for her performance but also her killer looks. Listed below are some of Shay Mitchell's most trend-worthy makeup looks:

Shay Mitchell's Instagram: Best Makeup Looks

Shay Mitchell sure knows how to keep her game strong. The mother of one keeps up her glam with this nude look. Shay Mitchell has ensured to keep the spotlight to her eyes. Her bronzer and highlight blend well on her skin. Her lips have been done to perfection with the nude gloss. Her eyes look charismatic with the sharp eyeshadow.

Shay Mitchell looks great in this photoshoot that screams pink. Her makeup is bold and goes with her outfit and hairstyle. Shay has kept her lips dark along with loud eyeshadow. Her eyes look bold and magnetic with the dramatic eyeliner and mascara. Her cheeks look defined and sleek.

Shay goes a step higher with this quirky makeup look. She got ready for a photo shoot that was all about neon. Shay kept her lips nude and her skin glowed in the heat. Her eyes held captivating neon lines with great eyeshadow work. Shay no doubt slayed in this smouldering look.

